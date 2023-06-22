Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is above average at 29.44x. The 36-month beta value for QGEN is also noteworthy at 0.38.

The public float for QGEN is 226.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on June 22, 2023 was 884.37K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.98 in relation to its previous close of 46.07. However, the company has experienced a -2.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that Bio-Rad Laboratories in Talks to Combine With Qiagen

QGEN’s Market Performance

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has seen a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.02% gain in the past month and a -2.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for QGEN’s stock, with a -2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QGEN Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.79. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.