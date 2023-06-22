PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 142.04, but the company has seen a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that PPG Profit Hit by Covid-19 Disruptions in China

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is above average at 26.48x. The 36-month beta value for PPG is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPG is $153.08, which is $9.58 above than the current price. The public float for PPG is 234.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of PPG on June 22, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

The stock of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month, and a 12.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for PPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for PPG’s stock, with a 10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $161 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

PPG Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.39. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from MCGARRY MICHAEL H, who sale 61,867 shares at the price of $129.96 back on Jan 31. After this action, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now owns 183,645 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $8,040,427 using the latest closing price.

Foulkes Anne M., the Sr. VP and General Counsel of PPG Industries Inc., sale 21,757 shares at $128.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Foulkes Anne M. is holding 10,577 shares at $2,791,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In summary, PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.