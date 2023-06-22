PepGen Inc. (PEPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) has decreased by -8.61 when compared to last closing price of 10.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/06/22 that Bausch + Lomb, Year’s Second-Biggest IPO, Pops in Public Debut

Is It Worth Investing in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is $24.40, which is $15.17 above the current market price. The public float for PEPG is 16.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On June 22, 2023, PEPG’s average trading volume was 51.05K shares.

PEPG’s Market Performance

The stock of PepGen Inc. (PEPG) has seen a -30.39% decrease in the past week, with a -35.72% drop in the past month, and a -45.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.68% for PEPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.80% for PEPG’s stock, with a -31.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEPG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PEPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEPG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

PEPG Trading at -32.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.37%, as shares sank -35.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEPG fell by -30.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, PepGen Inc. saw -30.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEPG starting from McArthur James G, who sale 2,381 shares at the price of $16.04 back on Jun 08. After this action, McArthur James G now owns 0 shares of PepGen Inc., valued at $38,188 using the latest closing price.

McArthur James G, the President and CEO of PepGen Inc., sale 8,419 shares at $16.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that McArthur James G is holding 0 shares at $136,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEPG

Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -31.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PepGen Inc. (PEPG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.