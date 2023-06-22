Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has gone down by -0.57% for the week, with a 4.39% rise in the past month and a 2.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for PAYX’s stock, with a -1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by analysts is $121.21, which is $8.23 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYX was 2.23M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.55relation to previous closing price of 112.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.54. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from VELLI JOSEPH M, who sale 4,336 shares at the price of $109.12 back on May 23. After this action, VELLI JOSEPH M now owns 69,090 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $473,144 using the latest closing price.

Saunders-McClendon Karen E., the VP, Chief Human Resources Offi of Paychex Inc., sale 215 shares at $107.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Saunders-McClendon Karen E. is holding 3,929 shares at $23,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +30.20. The total capital return value is set at 46.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.73. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 29.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.71. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.