PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 77.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 15.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is $81.14, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 515.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On June 22, 2023, PCAR’s average trading volume was 2.74M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR’s stock has seen a -1.21% decrease for the week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month and a 9.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for PACCAR Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for PCAR’s stock, with a 15.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCAR Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.72. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 46,523 shares at the price of $72.64 back on May 08. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $3,379,640 using the latest closing price.

BARKLEY MICHAEL T, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER of PACCAR Inc, sale 1 shares at $71.63 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BARKLEY MICHAEL T is holding 0 shares at $57 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.