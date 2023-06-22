Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.03 in relation to its previous close of 3.99. However, the company has experienced a 14.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is above average at 10.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for OSG is 61.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSG on June 22, 2023 was 407.09K shares.

OSG’s Market Performance

OSG’s stock has seen a 14.77% increase for the week, with a 12.15% rise in the past month and a 16.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.70% for OSG’s stock, with a 30.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OSG Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +18.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG rose by +14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw 53.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Taylor Gary Eugene, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Jun 13. After this action, Taylor Gary Eugene now owns 203,541 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $77,069 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT DOUGLAS D, the Chairman of the Board of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 143,000 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that WHEAT DOUGLAS D is holding 210,633 shares at $489,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.