Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OTLK is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OTLK is $6.50, which is $4.96 above the current price. The public float for OTLK is 109.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTLK on June 22, 2023 was 947.95K shares.

OTLK) stock’s latest price update

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a 6.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OTLK’s Market Performance

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has experienced a 6.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.60% rise in the past month, and a 62.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.02% for OTLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for OTLK’s stock, with a 49.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLK stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for OTLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTLK in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $5 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

OTLK Trading at 30.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6525. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from Dagnon Terry, who sale 520,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Apr 20. After this action, Dagnon Terry now owns 653,058 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $590,200 using the latest closing price.

Evanson Jeff, the Chief Commercial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., sale 267,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Evanson Jeff is holding 745,975 shares at $296,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

The total capital return value is set at -348.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -544.15. Equity return is now at value -415.50, with -124.50 for asset returns.

Based on Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK), the company’s capital structure generated 125.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.64. Total debt to assets is 38.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.