Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ORC is $17.50, The public float for ORC is 33.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORC on June 22, 2023 was 784.71K shares.

ORC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) has plunged by -0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 10.34, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has fallen by -0.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.30% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for ORC’s stock, with a -3.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.