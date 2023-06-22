Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ONB stock has gone down by -4.05%, with a monthly gain of 6.71% and a quarterly plunge of -11.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Old National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for ONB’s stock, with a -17.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ONB is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONB is $16.93, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for ONB on June 22, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

The stock price of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has dropped by -1.10 compared to previous close of 13.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Five Dead After Bank Shooting in Louisville, Ky., Police Say

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -24.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Moran John V, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.85 back on May 09. After this action, Moran John V now owns 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $49,625 using the latest closing price.

Ryan James C III, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 8,200 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ryan James C III is holding 625,066 shares at $100,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.