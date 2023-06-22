NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP)’s stock price has dropped by -17.07 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) by analysts is $20.00, which is $18.98 above the current market price. The public float for NXTP is 4.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of NXTP was 111.19K shares.

NXTP’s Market Performance

NXTP stock saw an increase of -3.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.00% and a quarterly increase of -7.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.37% for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.25% for NXTP’s stock, with a -61.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXTP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NXTP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXTP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

NXTP Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTP fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1335. In addition, NextPlay Technologies Inc. saw -55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXTP starting from Sikora Timothy James, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sikora Timothy James now owns 6,000 shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc., valued at $3,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.38 for the present operating margin

-74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlay Technologies Inc. stands at -462.89. The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.57. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -36.60 for asset returns.

Based on NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.