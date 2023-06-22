NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) by analysts is $74.39, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of NTAP was 2.15M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 72.83. However, the company has experienced a -0.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has fallen by -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.38% and a quarterly rise of 13.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for NTAP’s stock, with a 10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.63. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Kurian George now owns 283,050 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $315,016 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $64.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Kurian George is holding 147,064 shares at $145,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.04. Equity return is now at value 123.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.