Navigating the Volatility of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) Stock

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has gone down by -3.87% for the week, with a 16.55% rise in the past month and a -7.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.81% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is $5.64, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 253.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETWO on June 22, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.98relation to previous closing price of 5.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $5.37 back on Jun 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 253,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $69,804 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 204,478 shares at $58,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -99.46. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.