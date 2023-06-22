Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) is above average at 28.01x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCW is $10.45, which is $2.02 above than the current price. The public float for MCW is 301.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of MCW on June 22, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MCW) stock’s latest price update

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 8.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCW’s Market Performance

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has seen a -5.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.88% decline in the past month and a -4.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for MCW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for MCW stock, with a simple moving average of -8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

MCW Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw -8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Chimienti Mayra Idali, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Jun 14. After this action, Chimienti Mayra Idali now owns 0 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $1,102,500 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 198,200 shares at $8.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 2,518,130 shares at $1,758,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.