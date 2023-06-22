LogicMark Inc. (LGMK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is $70.00, The public float for LGMK is 1.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGMK on June 22, 2023 was 344.39K shares.

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK’s stock has risen by 9.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.13% and a quarterly rise of 16.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for LogicMark Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.34% for LGMK’s stock, with a -62.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGMK Trading at 15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -63.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGMK starting from Curtis Robert Arthur, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 22. After this action, Curtis Robert Arthur now owns 27,645 shares of LogicMark Inc., valued at $11,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc. stands at -58.11. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.