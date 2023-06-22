Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has plunged by -0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 89.13, but the company has seen a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is 132.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYV is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is $98.18, which is $9.53 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 155.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% of that float. On June 22, 2023, LYV’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stock saw an increase of 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.63% and a quarterly increase of 28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.41% for LYV’s stock, with a 17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.29. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.