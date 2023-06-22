Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is $36.00, The public float for LEJU is 1.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEJU on June 22, 2023 was 561.21K shares.

LEJU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) has decreased by -12.21 when compared to last closing price of 3.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEJU’s Market Performance

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has experienced a 33.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 66.50% rise in the past month, and a 204.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.66% for LEJU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.41% for LEJU’s stock, with a 106.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEJU Trading at 61.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.81%, as shares surge +69.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +33.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw 154.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.86 for the present operating margin

+91.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -26.13. Equity return is now at value -65.20, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.