Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KOPN is also noteworthy at 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KOPN is $3.00, which is $0.94 above than the current price. The public float for KOPN is 83.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of KOPN on June 22, 2023 was 795.53K shares.

KOPN) stock’s latest price update

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.98 in relation to its previous close of 2.02. However, the company has experienced a -3.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KOPN’s Market Performance

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has seen a -3.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.85% gain in the past month and a 112.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.49% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for KOPN’s stock, with a 61.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

KOPN Trading at 42.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +32.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 66.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -39.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.