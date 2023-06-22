Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has soared by 0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 53.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 13.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is $65.00, which is $11.63 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNX on June 22, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX stock saw a decrease of -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for KNX’s stock, with a -0.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $63 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.65. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Ohlman Dustin, who sale 1,296 shares at the price of $56.91 back on Jun 08. After this action, Ohlman Dustin now owns 0 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $73,755 using the latest closing price.

Stultz Reed, the SR VP Logistics of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,496 shares at $56.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stultz Reed is holding 1,754 shares at $141,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.