KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)’s stock price has soared by 8.01 in relation to previous closing price of 8.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Right Now?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KLXE is at 2.07.

The public float for KLXE is 10.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for KLXE on June 22, 2023 was 207.48K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has seen a 4.36% increase in the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a -22.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for KLXE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for KLXE’s stock, with a -20.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KLXE Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw -44.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Baker Christopher J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $7.78 back on Jun 01. After this action, Baker Christopher J. now owns 157,541 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $35,018 using the latest closing price.

Bouthillette Max, the of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bouthillette Max is holding 52,241 shares at $7,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Equity return is now at value -92.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.