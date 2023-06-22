KBR Inc. (KBR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KBR Inc. (KBR) is $70.64, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for KBR is 134.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on June 22, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

KBR) stock’s latest price update

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 64.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR Inc. (KBR) has experienced a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.91% rise in the past month, and a 24.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for KBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for KBR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

KBR Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.93. In addition, KBR Inc. saw 23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Bradie Stuart, who sale 119,889 shares at the price of $61.21 back on Jun 05. After this action, Bradie Stuart now owns 669,639 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $7,338,118 using the latest closing price.

Bradie Stuart, the President and CEO of KBR Inc., sale 900 shares at $59.20 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Bradie Stuart is holding 669,639 shares at $53,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KBR Inc. (KBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.