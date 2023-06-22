iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.27 in comparison to its previous close of 3.53, however, the company has experienced a -5.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IHRT is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IHRT is $6.58, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume for IHRT on June 22, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT’s stock has seen a -5.48% decrease for the week, with a 29.21% rise in the past month and a -22.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.83% for iHeartMedia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for IHRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +31.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -43.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 88,028 shares at the price of $2.88 back on May 05. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,971,323 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $253,441 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton Scott D, the of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hamilton Scott D is holding 21,146 shares at $5,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.