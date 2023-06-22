Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HZNP is at 1.09.

The public float for HZNP is 223.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for HZNP on June 22, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

HZNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has jumped by 0.17 compared to previous close of 101.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/16/23 that FTC Moves to Block Amgen’s $27.8 Billion Deal for Horizon Therapeutics

HZNP’s Market Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has seen a 1.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month and a -6.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for HZNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for HZNP’s stock, with a 6.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $74 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

HZNP Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.14. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw -10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 27,129 shares at the price of $113.03 back on Jan 17. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 56,338 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $3,066,323 using the latest closing price.

Cox Aaron, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 36,148 shares at $113.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Cox Aaron is holding 277 shares at $4,090,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.