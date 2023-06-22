Hess Corporation (HES) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is 20.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HES is 1.58.

The public float for HES is 276.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On June 22, 2023, HES’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

HES stock's latest price update

The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 132.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HES’s Market Performance

Hess Corporation (HES) has experienced a -2.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.35% drop in the past month, and a 5.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for HES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of -1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $184 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

HES Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.91. In addition, Hess Corporation saw -6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from HESS CORP, who sale 6,382,500 shares at the price of $26.12 back on May 19. After this action, HESS CORP now owns 0 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $166,710,900 using the latest closing price.

Hill Gregory P., the COO and President, E&P of Hess Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $132.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Hill Gregory P. is holding 116,346 shares at $993,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hess Corporation (HES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.