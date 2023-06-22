HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEAT is $6.52, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for BEAT is 5.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BEAT on June 22, 2023 was 470.41K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BEAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) has decreased by -9.09 when compared to last closing price of 2.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BEAT’s Market Performance

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has seen a -18.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.09% gain in the past month and a -4.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.74% for BEAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for BEAT’s stock, with a -26.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw -50.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -273.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.