Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a -4.25% decrease in the past week, with a -0.20% drop in the past month, and a 21.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for HAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HAS is 127.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.67% of that float. The average trading volume for HAS on June 22, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.07 in relation to previous closing price of 61.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.73. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.