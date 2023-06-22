Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has gone up by 23.02% for the week, with a 61.36% rise in the past month and a 88.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.20% for GOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.15% for GOL’s stock, with a 60.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOL is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is $4.29, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On June 22, 2023, GOL’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.84 in comparison to its previous close of 4.88, however, the company has experienced a 23.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $5 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

GOL Trading at 56.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +52.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +23.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 86.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.