Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Stock Experiences -1.96% Monthly Change

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has gone down by -10.92% for the week, with a -1.96% drop in the past month and a -29.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.86% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for FYBR’s stock, with a -30.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FYBR is $34.25, which is $16.53 above the current price. The public float for FYBR is 244.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FYBR on June 22, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 17.27. However, the company has seen a -10.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

FYBR Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.34. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 160,844 shares at the price of $19.94 back on May 05. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,105,498 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $3,207,953 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 160,844 shares at $19.94 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,105,498 shares at $3,207,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.85. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.