Freightos Limited (CRGO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) has increased by 35.65 when compared to last closing price of 3.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Shipping Platform Freightos Goes Public in SPAC Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRGO is $8.50, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for CRGO is 10.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for CRGO on June 22, 2023 was 47.99K shares.

CRGO’s Market Performance

CRGO’s stock has seen a 33.54% increase for the week, with a 72.00% rise in the past month and a 7.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.89% for Freightos Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 77.58% for CRGO’s stock, with a -37.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRGO Trading at 72.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.16%, as shares surge +66.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGO rose by +33.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Freightos Limited saw -57.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGO

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freightos Limited (CRGO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.