Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) by analysts is $34.18, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FLYW was 1.00M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 31.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLYW’s Market Performance

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month and a 13.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.14. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Harris Matthew C, who sale 242,386 shares at the price of $31.16 back on Jun 16. After this action, Harris Matthew C now owns 0 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $7,552,737 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 11,457 shares at $31.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,116,823 shares at $358,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.