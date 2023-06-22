First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 186.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 478.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.37.

The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for FSLR on June 22, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a -5.82% decrease in the past week, with a -9.31% drop in the past month, and a -11.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.65% for FSLR’s stock, with a 7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSLR Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.87. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Widmar Mark R, who sale 39,948 shares at the price of $199.97 back on Jun 06. After this action, Widmar Mark R now owns 90,163 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $7,988,402 using the latest closing price.

Sweeney Michael T, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $205.14 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sweeney Michael T is holding 19,647 shares at $1,435,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.