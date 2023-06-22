Examining the Volatility of Boxlight Corporation’s (BOXL) Stock

In the past week, BOXL stock has gone down by -29.32%, with a monthly decline of -21.82% and a quarterly plunge of -42.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.86% for Boxlight Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.27% for BOXL’s stock, with a -45.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is $14.00, which is $12.1 above the current market price. The public float for BOXL is 9.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOXL on June 22, 2023 was 54.40K shares.

BOXL) stock’s latest price update

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.65 in comparison to its previous close of 2.08, however, the company has experienced a -29.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BOXL Trading at -27.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares sank -20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL fell by -29.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXL starting from Pope Michael Ross, who sale 4,839 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 06. After this action, Pope Michael Ross now owns 1,614,303 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $1,452 using the latest closing price.

Elliott James Mark, the Director of Boxlight Corporation, sale 46,026 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elliott James Mark is holding 284,851 shares at $11,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+25.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), the company’s capital structure generated 60.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.86. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.