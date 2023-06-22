Evogene Ltd.’s (EVGN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EVGN stock has gone up by 32.15%, with a monthly gain of 43.17% and a quarterly surge of 34.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.60% for Evogene Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.31% for EVGN’s stock, with a 19.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) by analysts is $1.50, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for EVGN is 39.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of EVGN was 85.97K shares.

EVGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) has jumped by 17.66 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 38.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares surge +32.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +32.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6549. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw 22.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -59.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.31. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.