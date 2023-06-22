Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) Stock

In the past week, BIVI stock has gone down by -3.75%, with a monthly decline of -15.83% and a quarterly plunge of -42.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for BioVie Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for BIVI’s stock, with a -0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is 2.50.

The public float for BIVI is 12.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on June 22, 2023 was 221.74K shares.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.08 in comparison to its previous close of 5.51, however, the company has experienced a -3.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from BERMAN RICHARD J, who sale 5,984 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Jun 07. After this action, BERMAN RICHARD J now owns 23,210 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $34,782 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 29,194 shares at $32,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -343.00, with -145.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.