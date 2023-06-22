Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDR is 287.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On June 22, 2023, EDR’s average trading volume was 2.92M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has surged by 0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 22.10, but the company has seen a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EDR’s Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.85% decline in the past month and a -5.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for EDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $33 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 154,495 shares at the price of $22.28 back on Jun 12. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 204,450 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $3,442,380 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 187,542 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 1,910,595 shares at $4,677,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.