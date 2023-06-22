Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.46 in relation to its previous close of 126.41. However, the company has experienced a -2.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/20/23 that Visa Picks Electronic Arts CFO Chris Suh as Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is 43.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is $139.73, which is $15.68 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On June 22, 2023, EA’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stock saw a decrease of -2.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $142 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.79. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $128.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 38,586 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $192,000 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the CEO and Board Chair of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $126.79 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 87,809 shares at $633,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.