ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.99 in comparison to its previous close of 8.24, however, the company has experienced a -8.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is $66.48, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 239.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 22, 2023, ECX’s average trading volume was 148.29K shares.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX’s stock has seen a -8.78% decrease for the week, with a 10.82% rise in the past month and a 52.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for ECARX Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for ECX’s stock, with a -5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -8.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.