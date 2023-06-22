DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 127.51x.

The public float for DV is 163.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of DV was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 37.78, however, the company has experienced a 3.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has risen by 3.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.48% and a quarterly rise of 39.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.35% for DV’s stock, with a 36.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 72.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Grimmig Andrew E, who sale 55,999 shares at the price of $36.79 back on Jun 16. After this action, Grimmig Andrew E now owns 57,760 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $2,060,343 using the latest closing price.

Grimmig Andrew E, the Chief Legal Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 64,001 shares at $36.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Grimmig Andrew E is holding 57,760 shares at $2,354,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.