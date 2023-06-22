DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has decreased by -1.03 when compared to last closing price of 12.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLO is $16.18, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume for DLO on June 22, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has seen a -2.88% decrease for the week, with a -11.62% drop in the past month and a -21.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.68% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.