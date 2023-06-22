Deere & Company (DE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Deere & Company (DE) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 14.59% gain in the past month, and a 3.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.20% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DE is $445.83, which is $23.76 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 290.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for DE on June 22, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has soared by 2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 407.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Deere Smashes Earnings Estimates (Again). The Stock Is Down.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $440 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.44. In addition, Deere & Company saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from von Pentz Markwart, who sale 27,933 shares at the price of $381.59 back on Jun 07. After this action, von Pentz Markwart now owns 57,115 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $10,659,039 using the latest closing price.

Erwin Tami A., the Director of Deere & Company, purchase 675 shares at $371.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Erwin Tami A. is holding 950 shares at $250,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Company (DE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.