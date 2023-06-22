DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) has jumped by 5.83 compared to previous close of 2.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DBVT is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DBVT is $4.44, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for DBVT is 185.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for DBVT on June 22, 2023 was 141.69K shares.

DBVT’s Market Performance

DBVT stock saw an increase of 13.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.14% and a quarterly increase of 37.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.63% for DBVT’s stock, with a 34.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBVT Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT rose by +13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, DBV Technologies S.A. saw 42.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -65.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.18. Equity return is now at value -45.50, with -37.30 for asset returns.

Based on DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.90. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.