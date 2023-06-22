Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is $170.16, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 119.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on June 22, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 165.82, but the company has seen a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Olive Garden Owner to Buy Ruth’s Hospitality Group

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI’s stock has risen by 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.10% and a quarterly rise of 9.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for DRI’s stock, with a 14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.28. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 78,916 shares at the price of $153.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 199,856 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $12,147,906 using the latest closing price.

Cardenas Ricardo, the President and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 12,735 shares at $155.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Cardenas Ricardo is holding 48,304 shares at $1,974,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.06 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.91. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 267.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.78. Total debt to assets is 50.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.