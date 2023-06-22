Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is $88.36, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for DADA is 248.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On June 22, 2023, DADA’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) has decreased by -3.93 when compared to last closing price of 6.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA’s stock has fallen by -3.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.27% and a quarterly drop of -18.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Dada Nexus Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.51% for DADA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

DADA Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.