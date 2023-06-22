CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 44.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CUBE is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CUBE is $51.18, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 223.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CUBE on June 22, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE’s stock has seen a 2.34% increase for the week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month and a -2.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for CubeSmart The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for CUBE’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $50 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

CUBE Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.59. In addition, CubeSmart saw 11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 22,057 shares at the price of $45.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,001,580 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 16,948 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $764,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.