Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMTL is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMTL is $16.70, which is $7.74 above the current price. The public float for CMTL is 26.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMTL on June 22, 2023 was 302.19K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMTL) stock’s latest price update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.79 compared to its previous closing price of 8.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that Bitcoin Price Passes $50,000: What to Watch as the Stock Market Opens Today

CMTL’s Market Performance

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has seen a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.56% decline in the past month and a -27.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for CMTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.40% for CMTL’s stock, with a -26.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMTL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMTL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

CMTL Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw -26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMTL starting from Carpenter Wendi B., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.20 back on Jun 15. After this action, Carpenter Wendi B. now owns 3,500 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., valued at $9,200 using the latest closing price.

HEDDEN MARIA, the Chief Operating Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., purchase 2,233 shares at $8.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that HEDDEN MARIA is holding 7,247 shares at $19,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.61 for the present operating margin

+32.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -6.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.44. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.26. Total debt to assets is 18.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.