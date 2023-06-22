Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 1.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.48.

The public float for CCO is 468.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.02% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.25M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stock saw an increase of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.20% and a quarterly increase of 15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for CCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

CCO Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3015. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 22.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Equity return is now at value 1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.