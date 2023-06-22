CI&T Inc (CINT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) has jumped by 9.93 compared to previous close of 6.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) is 29.61x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CI&T Inc (CINT) is $38.17, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for CINT is 19.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On June 22, 2023, CINT’s average trading volume was 143.76K shares.

CINT’s Market Performance

The stock of CI&T Inc (CINT) has seen a 8.35% increase in the past week, with a 89.08% rise in the past month, and a 28.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.97% for CINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.35% for CINT’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CINT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CINT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

CINT Trading at 49.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +68.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINT rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, CI&T Inc saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CINT

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CI&T Inc (CINT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.