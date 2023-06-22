Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 11.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CELC is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Celcuity Inc. (CELC) is $24.67, which is $12.67 above the current market price. The public float for CELC is 10.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.69% of that float. On June 22, 2023, CELC’s average trading volume was 68.05K shares.

CELC’s Market Performance

CELC stock saw an increase of 11.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.81% and a quarterly increase of 16.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Celcuity Inc. (CELC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.50% for CELC’s stock, with a 16.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $50 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

CELC Trading at 17.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Celcuity Inc. saw -14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from Buller Richard E, who sale 75 shares at the price of $11.10 back on May 23. After this action, Buller Richard E now owns 10,081 shares of Celcuity Inc., valued at $832 using the latest closing price.

Furcht Leo, the Director of Celcuity Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.32 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Furcht Leo is holding 10,250 shares at $103,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

Equity return is now at value -50.20, with -37.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celcuity Inc. (CELC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.