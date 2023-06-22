Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has jumped by 7.13 compared to previous close of 4.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $6.38, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for TAST is 33.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on June 22, 2023 was 627.52K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

TAST’s stock has seen a -11.45% decrease for the week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month and a 131.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.78% for TAST’s stock, with a 108.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST fell by -11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 286.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Myers William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, Myers William E now owns 88,571 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,265 using the latest closing price.

Pena Paulo A, the President and CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Pena Paulo A is holding 138,275 shares at $24,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.