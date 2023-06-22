CarMax Inc. (KMX): A Technical Analysis

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is $67.50, which is -$8.8 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on June 22, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

The stock price of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 78.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that CarMax Picks the Profit Lane

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has fallen by -2.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.13% and a quarterly rise of 32.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for KMX’s stock, with a 13.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KMX Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.38. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.