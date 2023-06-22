Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a 16.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BREA is 2.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BREA on June 22, 2023 was 40.36K shares.

BREA’s Market Performance

The stock of Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) has seen a 16.20% increase in the past week, with a -7.96% drop in the past month, and a -40.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.00% for BREA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.75% for BREA’s stock, with a -28.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BREA Trading at -21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BREA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BREA rose by +16.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1700. In addition, Brera Holdings PLC saw -56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BREA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-752.62 for the present operating margin

-14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brera Holdings PLC stands at -755.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.